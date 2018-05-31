App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI MF seeks SEBI's approval for open-ended equity scheme

The scheme that will be following value investment strategy will allocate at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity related instruments


IDBI Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch an open-ended equity scheme, IDBI Long Term Value Fund, according to the draft offer document on the SEBI’s website.

The scheme that will be following value investment strategy will allocate at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity related instruments and up to 35 percent in debt and money market instruments, including collateralised borrowing and lending obligation.

The scheme can also invest up to 10 percent in real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts.

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
* Exit Load: --Nil, if redeemed or switched out up to 10 percent of unit within 12 months from date of allotment
--1 percent if redeemed or switched out above 10 percent of unit within 12 months from date of allotment
* Fund manager: Uma Venkatraman* Performance benchmark: S&P BSE 500- Total Returns Index (TRI)
First Published on May 31, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Business #IDBI Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.