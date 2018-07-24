App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod to launch low volatility ETF

The open-ended exchange-traded scheme will invest up to 95 percent of its assets in securities covered by the S&P BSE Low Volatility Index

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Mutual Fund has sought Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch HDFC Low Volatility ETF, according to the draft offer document filed on the regulator's website.

The open-ended exchange-traded scheme will invest up to 95 percent of its assets in securities covered by the S&P BSE Low Volatility Index, while the remaining will be deployed in debt and money market instruments, excluding subscription and redemption cash flow.

Other features:

* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit load: Nil
* Performance benchmark: S&P BSE Low Volatility Index (Total Returns            Index)

* Fund managersKrishan Kumar Daga, Anil Bamboli and Vinay Kulkarni


First Published on Jul 24, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Mutual Fund #MF News #SEBI

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.