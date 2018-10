Compare returns in a right way | You should try and watch the past performance of the fund. It is an important factor in analysing a mutual fund. But note that, past performance is not everything, as it may or may not be sustained in the future and therefore, it should not be used as the only parameter to select a mutual fund.

Yogesh Patil has resigned as fund manager of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund's Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund, the fund house said in an addendum.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has appointed Shridatta Bhandwaldar as Patil's replacement.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.