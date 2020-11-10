eye-on-india 3-Point Analysis | With economy recovering, earnings improving, and markets clocking record high, why is there still no respite in equity outflows? Investors pulled out money from equity funds for the fourth-consecutive month in October. This is in stark contrast to the rally in the markets. Why is there no respite in equity outflows even when the economy is showing initial signs of recovery, corporate sector earnings are improving and markets are clocking record highs? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.