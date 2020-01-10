3-Point Analysis | Inflows into equity MFs rebound in December 2019

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on equity MF inflows getting back in shape in December 2019.
Assets under management (AUM) of India's mutual fund (MF) industry was Rs 26.5 lakh crore as of December-end 2019. This increased by 10 percent when compared to 2018. However, there was a 1.5 percent decline on month on month basis in December.
The AUM graph has grown from Rs 10.5 lakh crore as of December-end 2014 to Rs 26.5 lakh crore at the end of December 2019.
Watch the video for more.
