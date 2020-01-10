3-Point Analysis | Inflows into equity MFs rebound in December 2019

Assets under management (AUM) of India's mutual fund (MF) industry was Rs 26.5 lakh crore as of December-end 2019. This increased by 10 percent when compared to 2018. However, there was a 1.5 percent decline on month on month basis in December.

The AUM graph has grown from Rs 10.5 lakh crore as of December-end 2014 to Rs 26.5 lakh crore at the end of December 2019.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on equity MF inflows getting back in shape in December 2019.

Watch the video for more.