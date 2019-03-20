App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

MSTC Rs 226 crore IPO subscribed 1.5 times after sale extension

MSTC revised the price range for the share sale to 120-128 rupees per share on Monday from 121-128 rupees.

Whatsapp

E-commerce firm MSTC Ltd's initial public offering to raise as much as 2.26 billon rupees ($32.86 million) was subscribed 1.5 times, after the company extended the share sale until Wednesday and cut the lower end of the price band.

Investors bid for 25.8 million shares of the state-owned firm, compared to 17.7 million shares on offer, stock exchange data as of 1130 GMT showed .

The issue was subscribed 1.12 times on Friday, when the IPO was originally set to close.

MSTC revised the price range for the share sale to 120-128 rupees per share on Monday from 121-128 rupees.

MSTC's share sale comes at a time when Indian investors are taking a cautious stance ahead of national elections starting in April, although the sentiment for Indian equities has picked up amid renewed hopes for a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

India's federal government, which owns an 89.85 percent stake in MSTC, aims to sell up to 25 percent of its share in the company.

 
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Business #IPO - News #MSTC Ltd.

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

‘Jaane Kisne Diya Tha’: Priyanka Gandhi Sums up Opposition Respons ...

Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijay Sardesai Appointed Goa Deputy CMs

Nirav Modi Showed Rs 18 Lakh a Month Payslip To UK Court

China Clones 'Sherlock Holmes of Police Dog' to Cut Training Times: Re ...

Watch: From Farmers to Teachers, All Say ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ in B ...

‘Had They Been Kashmiris…’: Mehbooba Slams ‘Double Standards ...

Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma’s Film to Hit Screens On March 29, HC ...

Ranbir-Alia's Romantic Dance Performance, Hasan Minhaj Compares PM Mod ...

Europe's First Underwater Restaurant Opens in Norway, Shell Out Rs 30k ...

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 crore jobs lost while Narendra Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahu ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Wall Street drops after weak FedEx outlook; Fed on tap

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Oil edges up on ongoing supply cuts, but slowing economy drags

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kesari Mid Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's performance is now getting rep ...

Badhaai Ho writers, Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdraw t ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

News18 Reel Movie Awards: Throwback to the winners of 2018

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.