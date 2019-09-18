App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mphasis awarded US patent for AI system for cognitive analysis of data

The patent relates to leveraging machine learning algorithms to analyse free text from a variety of communication channels including news and editorial articles, blogs, emails, consumer complaints and social media, it said.

PTI
 
 
Information technology solutions provider Mphasis on Wednesday announced it has been granted a US patent for its artificial intelligence system for tracking, managing and analysing data from unstructured data sources.

The patented system uses natural language processing (NLP) algorithms to process the data at real time, the Bengaluru-headquartered company specialising in cloud and cognitive services said in a statement.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 12:37 pm

