Mphasis awarded US patent for AI system for cognitive analysis of data

The patent relates to leveraging machine learning algorithms to analyse free text from a variety of communication channels including news and editorial articles, blogs, emails, consumer complaints and social media, it said.
Information technology solutions provider Mphasis on Wednesday announced it has been granted a US patent for its artificial intelligence system for tracking, managing and analysing data from unstructured data sources.
The patent relates to leveraging machine learning algorithms to analyse free text from a variety of communication channels including news and editorial articles, blogs, emails, consumer complaints and social media, it said.The patented system uses natural language processing (NLP) algorithms to process the data at real time, the Bengaluru-headquartered company specialising in cloud and cognitive services said in a statement.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 12:37 pm