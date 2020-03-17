Mphasis appoints Manish Dugar as Chief Financial Officer

Bengaluru-headquartered IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services Mphasis Limited has announced the appointment of Manish Dugar as the Chief Financial Officer, effective May 15.

V Suryanarayanan will continue as the Chief Financial Officer until May 14, and will be available for transition support, until he retires in October 2020, the company said in a statement.

Dugar brings strong financial leadership experience of over 25 years across multiple industries including Information Technology, BPO, FMCG, diversified conglomerates and with new age digital and health-tech sectors, it said.