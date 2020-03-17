App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mphasis appoints Manish Dugar as Chief Financial Officer

V Suryanarayanan will continue as the Chief Financial Officer until May 14, and will be available for transition support, until he retires in October 2020, the company said in a statement.

Bengaluru-headquartered IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services Mphasis Limited has announced the appointment of Manish Dugar as the Chief Financial Officer, effective May 15.

Dugar brings strong financial leadership experience of over 25 years across multiple industries including Information Technology, BPO, FMCG, diversified conglomerates and with new age digital and health-tech sectors, it said.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Business #Companies #Manish Dugar #Mphasis Limited

