Mphasis appoints Manish Dugar as Chief Financial Officer

Bengaluru-headquartered IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services Mphasis Limited has announced the appointment of Manish Dugar as the Chief Financial Officer, effective May 15.
V Suryanarayanan will continue as the Chief Financial Officer until May 14, and will be available for transition support, until he retires in October 2020, the company said in a statement.Dugar brings strong financial leadership experience of over 25 years across multiple industries including Information Technology, BPO, FMCG, diversified conglomerates and with new age digital and health-tech sectors, it said.
First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:35 am