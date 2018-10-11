Most valuable brands: Apple, Google lead top-10 ranking

Here are the top 10 global brands according to a list compiled by consultancy firm Interbrand. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The world’s biggest tech companies have consolidated their position as the prime drivers of innovation in a continually evolving marketplace. Their profits have zoomed, as has market value. Those companies at the vanguard of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and mobile telephony have replaced traditional engineering firms on the totem pole. According to an Interbrand report, six of the top 10 global brands are tech firms. Here is the complete list. 2/11 1. Apple | Brand Value: $241.5 billion | YoY change in value: 16% (Image: Reuters) 3/11 2. Google | Brand Value: $155.5 billion | YoY change in value: 10 percent (Image: Reuters) 4/11 3. Amazon | Brand Value: $100.8 billion | YoY change in value: 56 percent (Image: Reuters) 5/11 4. Microsoft | Brand Value: $92.7 billion | YoY change in value: 16 percent (Image: Reuters) 6/11 5. Coca Cola | Brand Value: $66.3 billion | YoY change in value: -5 percent (Image: Reuters) 7/11 6. Samsung | Brand Value: $59.9 billion | YoY change in value: 6 percent (Image: Reuters) 8/11 7. Toyota | Brand Value: $53.4 billion | YoY change in value: 6 percent (Image: Reuters) 9/11 8. Mercedes-Benz | Brand Value: $48.6 billion | YoY change in value: 2 percent (Image: Reuters) 10/11 9. Facebook | Brand Value: $45.2 billion | YoY change in value: -6 percent (Image: Reuters) 11/11 10. McDonald's | Brand Value: $43.4 billion | YoY change in value: 5 percent (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 11, 2018 02:17 pm