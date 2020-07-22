App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than a year into the insolvency process, Jet Airways finally gets bids

Two separate consortiums submitted their bids on July 21

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

Thirteen months after it was admitted to the insolvency courts Jet Airways has finally got, not one, but two bids.

The bids were submitted on July 21, when the deadline lapsed.

The bidders, who were among the four suitors shortlisted earlier, are two separate consortiums.

The first consortium is of Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd, and Imperial Capital Investments LLC. Both FSTC and Big Charter are led by aviator-turned-entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia. Imperial Capital is an investment banking and wealth management company based in Dubai.

They will square off against the second consortium that consists of London-based financial services firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

Sources close to both the consortiums confirmed their bids to Moneycontrol.

The two other suitors who have opted out of the race are Alpha Airways and Canadian investor Sivakumar Rasiah.

Jet Airways, which stopped operations in April 2019, owes banks - led by State Bank of India - over Rs 8,000 crore. Furthermore, claims of over Rs 30,000 crore have been made on the airline.

The insolvency process began in June 2019, and the airline did manage to get a long list of suitors, but none of them submitted a resolution plan. All was deemed lost, especially after COVID-19 struck earlier this year, and the aviation sector globally buckled under it.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 07:45 am

