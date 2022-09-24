Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G services in India on October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 5G services in the country at India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan on October 1. Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea India head Ravinder Takkar will be on stage with PM Modi on the occasion, government officials told Moneycontrol.

'Make in India’ completes 8 years, annual FDI at record-high $83 billion in FY22

Ahead of the eight-year anniversary of the Central Government's 'Make in India' program on September 25, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said that the program, which is aimed at self-sufficiency, or being 'aatmanirbhar', has substantial accomplishments across 27 sectors, including strategic sectors such as manufacturing and services. In the first year of the 'Make In India' scheme, FDI inflows stood at $45.15 billion. The year 2021-22 recorded the highest ever FDI at $83.6 billion and India is on track to attract $100 billion FDI in the current financial year, according to a press release from the commerce ministry.

BPCL inks pact with Brazil's Petrobras to diversify oil sourcing

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on September 24 said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing for energy security in India. Bharat PetroResources Limited (BPRL) plans to invest $1.6 billion to develop an oil block in Brazil in an attempt to procure equity oil overseas.

India stalled under Congress-led UPA: Narayana Murthy

Economic activities under the Congress-led UPA stalled as the Manmohan Singh government did not take decisions in time, IT giant Infosys co-founder said on September 24. But the economic reforms of 1991, when Manmohan Singh was the finance minister, and the present BJP-led NDA government’s schemes like ‘Make In India’ and ‘Startup India’ have helped the country gain ground, according to him.

REITs can raise short-term debt at lower cost as Sebi allows issue of commercial papers: Industry

Capital markets regulator Sebi's decision to allow Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to issue commercial papers will help in raising short-term debt at a lower interest cost, according to real estate industry experts.

National Cinema Day draws over 6.5 million viewers to theatres

As part of the one-day event, various cinema halls started shows at 6 am on September 23, offering "celebratory admission price" of Rs 75. Over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on the day, which was celebrated to commemorate the successful reopening of movie halls, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced. More than 4000 screens from across the country, including cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K and Delite, participated in the initiative.

As Jhulan Goswami plays her final match, a look at her milestones

Indian women's cricket star Jhulan Goswami is playing her final international match at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London today. As her spectacular journey draws to a close, we look back on the milestones she achieved.

