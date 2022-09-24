BPCL inks pact with Brazil's Petrobras to diversify oil sourcing

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on September 24 said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing for energy security in India.

The MoU was signed by BPCL Chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Petrobras CEO Caio Paes de Andrade, BPCL said in a statement.

"The signing of the MOU will strengthen future crude oil trade relations between the two companies and explore potential crude import opportunities by BPCL, on a long term basis, especially considering the current geopolitical situations," the oil marketing company further added.

Bharat PetroResources Limited (BPRL) plans to invest $1.6 billion to develop an oil block in Brazil in an attempt to procure equity oil overseas. Through its fully-owned subsidiary, BPCL has a stake in the upstream sector in an ultra-deep water hydrocarbon block in Brazil, owned and operated by Petrobras. The field development plan and final investment decision is expected to be declared soon.

Commenting on the agreement, Singh said, "The latest approval by honourable PM Modi’s cabinet to invest in Brazil will help diversify India's crude oil supply and is an attempt to procure equity oil overseas. Strengthening India's foothold in Brazil will further open business avenues in neighboring Latin American countries.”

BPCL is the second-largest fuel retailer in India and operates three refineries in the country with a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Shares of BPCL on Friday closed 1.27 percent lower at Rs 311.95 apiece amid a volatile stock market.