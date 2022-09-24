'Make in India’ completes 8 years, annual FDI at record-high $83 billion in FY22

Representative image

Ahead of the eight-year anniversary of the Central Government's 'Make in India' program on September 25, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said that the program, which is aimed at self-sufficiency, or being 'aatmanirbhar', has substantial accomplishments across 27 sectors, including strategic sectors such as manufacturing and services.

Here are the four key features of the program:

Attracting record FDI Inflows

In the first year of the 'Make In India' scheme, FDI inflows stood at $45.15 billion. The year 2021-22 recorded the highest ever FDI at $83.6 billion and India is on track to attract $100 billion FDI in the current financial year, according to a press release from the commerce ministry.

Introduction of PLI Scheme

As a part of the 'Make In India' program, the government introduced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 key manufacturing sectors in 2020-21 as a big boost to the 'Make in India' initiative. This also included a $10-billion incentive scheme to build a semiconductor, display, design ecosystem in India, the release noted.

Steps taken to ensure ease of doing business

In order to simplify the various aspects of doing business, the government has taken various steps to increase the ease of doing business in India. A Phased Manufacturing Programme along with reduction in corporate taxes, public procurement orders and the National Single Window System (NSWS), which was soft-launched in September 2021, have increased the ease of doing business. Additionally, the launch of Prime Minister’s 'Gatishakti' programme to ensure multimodal connectivity to manufacturing zones in the country has enhanced access to markets and reduced logistics cost.

The One-District-One-Product (ODOP) initiative is aimed at facilitating promotion and production of indigenous products from each district of the country and providing a global platform to the artisans and manufacturers aiming to contributing to the socio-economic growth of various regions of the country according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's release.

Improving toy exports, reducing imports

In an attempt to reduce the import of foreign made toys and enhance India's ability to manufacture toys domestically, the Basic Custom Duty on the import of toys was increased from 20 percent to 60 percent. Initiatives such as The India Toy Fair 2021, Toycathon 2021, Toy Business League 2022 have been conducted to encourage innovation in this sector. The Ministry disclosed in the release that despite the pandemic, the Indian toy industry has grown, boasting of export of $326 million (Rs 2,601.5 crore) of toys in FY21-22, which is an increase of over 61 percent over $202 million (Rs 1,612 crore) in FY18-19. The import of toys in FY21-22 has reduced by 70 percent to $110 million (Rs 877.8 crore), compared to imports worth $371 million (Rs 2,960 crore) in 2018-19.