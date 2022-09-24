As Jhulan Goswami plays her final match, a look at her milestones

Indian women's cricket star Jhulan Goswami is playing her final international match at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London today. As her spectacular journey draws to a close, we look back on the milestones she achieved.

First cricketer to take 250 wickets in Women's ODIs

Jhulan Goswami achieved the feat at a group phase match against England at the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand, in March this year. She attained the historic number after dismissing England's Tammy Beaumont.

Maximum wickets in Women’s World Cups

With 43 wickets, the veteran Indian bowler conquers the list of top wicket takers in Women's World Cup history.

Three-time Asia Cup winner

Jhulan Goswami's glorious career includes three Asia Cup victories. She was also part of the India team that reached the Women's Cricket World Cup finals in 2017. India lost that match to England.

Padma and Arjuna awards

Jhulan Goswami was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award in 2012. In 2010, she received the Arjuna Award, which is the second highest sporting honour in the country.

ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

The International Cricket Council named Jhulan Goswami the Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007.

First World Cup

Jhulan Goswami played her first ever World Cup in 2005. During India's face-off with West Indies, she picked up four wickets, giving away only 16 runs.