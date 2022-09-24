English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    As Jhulan Goswami plays her final match, a look at her milestones

    Jhulan Goswami: The veteran Indian bowler will call time on a career spanning 20 years.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 24, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

    Indian women's cricket star Jhulan Goswami is playing her final international match at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London today.  As her spectacular journey draws to a close, we look back on the milestones she achieved.

    First cricketer to take 250 wickets in Women's ODIs

    Jhulan Goswami achieved the feat at a group phase match against England at the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand, in March this year. She attained the historic number after dismissing England's Tammy Beaumont.

    Maximum wickets in  Women’s World Cups

    With 43 wickets, the veteran Indian bowler conquers the list of top wicket takers in Women's World Cup history.

    Close

    Related stories

    Three-time Asia Cup winner

    Jhulan Goswami's glorious career includes three Asia Cup victories. She was also part of the India team that reached the Women's Cricket World Cup finals in 2017. India lost that match to England.

    Padma and Arjuna awards

    Jhulan Goswami was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award in 2012. In 2010, she received the Arjuna Award, which is the second highest sporting honour in the country.

    ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

    The International Cricket Council named Jhulan Goswami the Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007.

    First World Cup

    Jhulan Goswami played her first ever World Cup in 2005. During India's face-off with West Indies, she picked up four wickets, giving away only 16 runs.
    Tags: #cricket #Jhulan Goswami #Women's Cricket
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 06:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.