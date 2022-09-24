English
    India stalled under Congress-led UPA: Narayana Murthy

    But the economic reforms of 1991, when Manmohan Singh was the finance minister, and the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government’s schemes like ‘Make In India’ and ‘Startup India’ have helped the country gain ground, according to NR Narayana Murthy

    Moneycontrol News
    September 24, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (File image: Reuters)

    Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (File image: Reuters)

    Economic activities under the Congress-led UPA  stalled as the Manmohan Singh government did not take decisions in time, IT giant Infosys co-founder said on September 24.

    “I used to be on the board of HSBC in London (between 2008 and 2012). In the first few years, when China was mentioned two to three times in the boardroom (during meetings), India’s name would be mentioned once,” NR Narayana Murthy said at an IIM Ahmedabad event.

    “But unfortunately, I don’t know what happened (to India) afterwards. (Former PM) Manmohan Singh was an extraordinary individual and I have tremendous respect for him. But, somehow, India stalled (during UPA era). Decisions were not taken and everything was delayed,” he added.

    The former Infosys chairman said there was a time when most westerners looked down upon India but today there is a certain level of respect for the country which has now become the world’s fifth largest economy.

    According to Murthy, economic reforms of 1991, when Manmohan Singh was the finance minister, and the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government’s schemes like ‘Make In India’ and ‘Startup India’ have helped the country gain ground.

    He expressed confidence that young minds can make India a worthy rival to China which is the world’s second-largest economy.

    “When I was of your age, there was not much responsibility because not much was expected from neither me nor India. Today, there is an expectation that you will take the country forward. I think you people can make India a worthy competitor of China,” said Murthy.

    The software industry veteran said China has left behind India by a huge margin in just 44 years.

    “China is unbelievable. It (Chinese economy) is six times larger than India. In 44 years, between 1978 and 2022, China has left India behind so much. Six times is not a joke. If you make things happen, India will get similar respect to what China is getting today,” added Murthy.

    (Inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Infosys #Narayana Murthy
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 11:34 am
