Zydus Lifesciences: Success in niche molecules key to growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 357, Market Cap: Rs 36,532 crore) has reported a mediocre top-line growth of 5.3 percent YoY (year on year). A strong growth in EMs (emerging markets), including India, was offset by the price erosion in the US and the weakness in API businesses. The domestic formulation business (31 percent of sales) was up 14 percent, helped by market share gains in cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and gynaecology segments. Ex-COVID, the domestic formulation growth was 19 percent YoY. Compared to...