Who gains, who loses from SEBI’s proposal for mutual funds?

Highlights SEBI’s proposal on TER will have far reaching impact Equity assets will have the highest impact followed by hybrid schemes Larger AMCs will be at a disadvantage, reduces operating leverage benefit Brokers (institutional) and distributors to bear the brunt The asset management industry is staring at big regulatory changes. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has floated a consultation paper proposing a slew of changes in the total expense ratio (TER), the fees that asset managers charge investors every year to...