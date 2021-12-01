Tega Industries IPO: A niche quality play in global mining space

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tega Industries is launching its initial public offering (IPO) today (December 1), which is an offer for sale. The entire proceeds of the issue will go to the existing shareholders. (image) Started in 1978, in collaboration with Swedish player Skega AB, Tega Industries has established its position globally, manufacturing and distributing critical components and consumables such as mill liners, conveyer belts, and grinders. These products find application in mineral beneficiation, mining and material handing industries. What is encouraging is that the...