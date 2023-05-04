Tata Steel: Time to turn optimistic?

The Q4FY23 results of Tata Steel were above Street expectations.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights India operations performed better than expected Flattish margin guidance for June 23 quarter Focus on completion of Kalinganagar capex Continue to remain cautiously optimistic The Q4FY23 results of Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 110; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,34,175 crore) were above Street expectations. On the back of working capital release, consolidated gross debt reduced by Rs 2,756 crore. March 23 quarter results Tata Steel (Standalone): Revenues increased on improved volumes and higher net realisation. Raw material cost was lower on the back of lower coking...