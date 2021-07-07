Tata Steel: Deleveraging and capex to go hand in hand
Investors tracking Tata Steel should watch out for any correction in steel prices
Jul 7, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Tata Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 6.94 percent from 8.96 percent earlier.
PRO Only Highlights
-
Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
-
Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
-
Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
At the investor day, Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 1167; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,40,274 crore) highlighted the road map — strategic and other — going forward. Deleveraging, investment in capacity and the return on capital employed remain the key focus areas.
Growth plans and capital expenditure plans
TSL is targeting a production capacity of 25 MTPA by 2025 as against 19.6 MTPA in India now. The incremental capacity addition of 5.8 MTPA will be at Tata Steel Kalinganagar (5 MTPA)...