Tata Steel: Deleveraging and capex to go hand in hand

Tata Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 6.94 percent from 8.96 percent earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

At the investor day, Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 1167; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,40,274 crore) highlighted the road map — strategic and other — going forward. Deleveraging, investment in capacity and the return on capital employed remain the key focus areas. Growth plans and capital expenditure plans TSL is targeting a production capacity of 25 MTPA by 2025 as against 19.6 MTPA in India now. The incremental capacity addition of 5.8 MTPA will be at Tata Steel Kalinganagar (5 MTPA)...