Suprajit Engineering: Strong show, long-term outlook promising

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nitin Agrawal Moneycontrol Research Highlights: - Strong Q2 FY22 numbers driven by sharp rebound in demand - Shortage of semiconductor chips and rising costs continue to be a challenge - Demand continues to be robust - Shift towards personal mobility, product launches, aftermarket and exports to aid growth - Reasonable valuations ————————————————————————— Suprajit Engineering (SEL; CMP: Rs 441, Mcap: Rs 6,170 crore), the maker of automotive and non-automotive cables, has reported a strong set of numbers in Q2 FY22 on a sequential basis. A significant improvement in demand...