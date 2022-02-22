Steel Authority of India Ltd: Operating profitability to remain under pressure

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,573 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, up 159 percent from Rs 3, 697 crore in the year-ago period

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q3 results of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL; CMP: Rs 96; Market capitalisation: Rs 39,484 crore) were below Street expectations. We expect EBITDA per tonne to remain under pressure for the March 2022 quarter on the back of a sharp increase in coking coal prices and lower operating leverage due to higher fixed costs. Results for December 2021 quarter Volume off-take remained low while realisations improved quarter on quarter (QoQ) on the back of improved product mix. Cost per...