Sirca Paints: Great progress on all fronts

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Among the top 3 wood coatings brands in India 4-year top-line CAGR of 22 percent Entering newer product categories to expand market Expanding presence across southern markets Targeting sales growth of 25-30 percent Sirca Paints India (CMP: Rs 675; Market cap: Rs 1,848 crore) has been on an impressive growth trajectory in the past few quarters. Shareholders have reaped the benefits as the stock has already delivered more than 70 percent returns since we covered this lesser-known smallcap as part of our discovery series. Result...