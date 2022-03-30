PNC Infratech: Quality construction play with attractive valuations

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Infrastructure development remains the key focus area of the government, with a significant increase seen in capital spend on infrastructure in the recent budget. In infrastructure space, road and water, which are the key segments of PNC Infratech’s operations (PNC; CMP: Rs 253; Market Cap: Rs 6,499 crore), have strong growth opportunities. After a lull in the new order wins in the past 4-5 months, PNC recently won a spate of new road projects. This has improved revenue visibility. Moreover, the...