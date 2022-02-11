MARKET NEWS

    Page Industries: Multiple growth levers

    Page is confident of reaching its $1-billion revenue target by FY26, ahead of schedule, which implies about 18 percent growth over 3-4 years

    Bharat Gianani
    February 11, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    Page Industries: Multiple growth levers

    Page Industries (Jockey; CMP: Rs 40,947; Market Cap: Rs 45,671 crore) posted its best-ever quarterly performance in Q3FY22. Page aims to further strengthen its men’s innerwear business by enhancing its distribution reach, and expects faster growth in the women’s innerwear, athleisure and kids segments, where it has a relatively lower share. Page is confident of reaching the $1-billion revenue target by FY26, ahead of schedule (implies about 18 percent growth over 3-4 years). Page has undertaken cumulative price hikes of about...

