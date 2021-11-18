MARKET NEWS

IPCA Labs: Domestic beat offsets API weakness

The key near-term challenge for IPCA is with respect to API sales. The company expects a softer Q3 due to the supply disruption in Sartan APIs and elevated raw material prices

Anubhav Sahu
November 18, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Ipca Laboratories

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IPCA Labs (CMP: Rs 2,067; Market Cap: Rs 26,222 crore) has withdrawn its FY22 guidance for revenue growth and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin because of uncertainty over raw material prices and the outlook for Sartan APIs. The company, however, seems prepared to meet the new mandate on impurities from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and is waiting for the end of Q3 to get more clarity on the margin outlook. Further, it has gone for...

