    Indian Hotels Company: Well positioned to ride the industry upcycle

    The hotel industry would be in an upcycle over the next few years. IHCL, with presence across segments and a strong room addition pipeline, would be one of the largest beneficiaries of the demand uptrend.

    Bharat Gianani
    May 02, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
    Indian Hotels Company Ltd posted its best-ever quarterly results in Q4FY23.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Best-ever Q4 performance Demand strong; robust room addition pipeline New and chambers business scaling up Favourable industry dynamics in the medium term   Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 339; Market cap: Rs 48,152 crore) posted its best-ever Q4 performance in FY23, with a strong performance across metrices such as Revenue Per Available Room (Rev Par), and operating as well as net profitability. IHCL indicated that the strong demand traction witnessed in Q4 of FY2023 has continued in April and there are strong bookings...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers