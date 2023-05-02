Indian Hotels Company: Well positioned to ride the industry upcycle

Indian Hotels Company Ltd posted its best-ever quarterly results in Q4FY23.

Highlights: Best-ever Q4 performance Demand strong; robust room addition pipeline New and chambers business scaling up Favourable industry dynamics in the medium term Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 339; Market cap: Rs 48,152 crore) posted its best-ever Q4 performance in FY23, with a strong performance across metrices such as Revenue Per Available Room (Rev Par), and operating as well as net profitability. IHCL indicated that the strong demand traction witnessed in Q4 of FY2023 has continued in April and there are strong bookings...