    Himadri Speciality: What does the future hold?

    In the years before COVID disruptions, HSCL used to command premium operating margins, compared to peers such as PCBL and Rain Industries. However, in the past 10 quarters, this is not the case

    Anubhav Sahu
    July 11, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL, CMP: Rs 82, Market cap: Rs 3,462 crore) has informed stock exchanges that the promoters of the company have entered into a Family Settlement Agreement under which the BLC Family (as defined in the agreement) will cease to hold any management rights. This means that incumbent MD Anurag Choudhary, who is part of the promoter group, will continue to run the company. Due to the re-classification, the promoters’ holding in the company has come down...

