Himadri Speciality: What does the future hold?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL, CMP: Rs 82, Market cap: Rs 3,462 crore) has informed stock exchanges that the promoters of the company have entered into a Family Settlement Agreement under which the BLC Family (as defined in the agreement) will cease to hold any management rights. This means that incumbent MD Anurag Choudhary, who is part of the promoter group, will continue to run the company. Due to the re-classification, the promoters’ holding in the company has come down...