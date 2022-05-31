GAIL: Why you should add this consistent performer to your portfolio

GAIL India: Company to invest Rs 6,000 crore on renewables in next 3 years.

GAIL India (CMP: Rs 143.75; MarketCap: Rs 63,831 crore) has reported numbers with a strong year-on-year growth but weak sequential margins as the natural gas transmission and the LPG segments underperformed. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 1, totalling Rs 10 per share for FY22 and, along with the buyback of 5.7 crore shares at Rs 190 each, delivered a solid shareholder return. March-quarter performance GAIL's revenue grew 73.4 percent over 4Q21 and 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 26,962 crore....