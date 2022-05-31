GAIL: Why you should add this consistent performer to your portfolio

GAIL India (CMP: Rs 143.75; MarketCap: Rs 63,831 crore) has reported numbers with a strong year-on-year growth but weak sequential margins as the natural gas transmission and the LPG segments underperformed. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 1, totalling Rs 10 per share for FY22 and, along with the buyback of 5.7 crore shares at Rs 190 each, delivered a solid shareholder return. March-quarter performance GAIL's revenue grew 73.4 percent over 4Q21 and 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 26,962 crore....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Chinese lockdowns ease, but one unknown remains
May 30, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Muthoot Finance’s worryline, what gives RBI a cold, infra boom coming, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | History lessons
May 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Why do investors turn to history when the chips are down, but ignore it resolutely during bull markets?Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers