    City Union Bank: Faster loan pick-up, asset quality comfort will drive rerating

    The bank management had guided to better return on assets (ROA) at 1.5 percent by FY23 and has already delivered 1.4 percent in FY22

    Neha Dave
    June 16, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    After a tumultuous two years, City Union Bank (CUB; CMP: Rs 134; M Cap: Rs 9,917 crore) is on recovery path. In fact, it is well reflected in the bank’s FY22 performance. Improved growth in advances, along with the fall in credit cost, aided earnings growth. It was 28 percent in FY22. (image) The pandemic-induced economic crisis had necessitated CUB to shift focus from business growth to capital preservation, portfolio stress management, cost reduction and maintenance of adequate liquidity. Hence,...

