Balrampur Chini Mills: This sugar stock is likely to get sweeter

Overall, long-term investors should wait, given the rich valuation and the risk of increase in SAP (State Advised Prices) for sugarcane in an election year

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Higher volumes and better yields led turnaround in the sugar segment Focus on cane development to boost raw material availability Doubling of ethanol capacity to drive earnings Upcoming election season, near-term risk Balrampur Chini Mills (BCML; CMP: Rs 395; Market cap: Rs 7,960 crore), the second-largest integrated domestic sugar company, has posted healthy earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Profit after tax soared 493 percent on a year-on-year basis (YoY) to Rs 74 crore in Q1FY24, aided by higher volumes and realisations across segments. The...