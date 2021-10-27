MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Finance’s business revives in Q2, well on the way to become leading fintech player

Paytm listing will provide a relative benchmarking for Bajaj Finance’s digital initiatives

Neha Dave
October 27, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Bajaj Finance’s business revives in Q2, well on the way to become leading fintech player

Bajaj Finance (BFL; CMP: Rs 7,849; M Cap: Rs 473,770 crore) posted healthy earnings in the second quarter of FY22, indicating normalisation of business activities.  Net profit in Q2FY22 showed an increase of 53 percent due to the lower base of the same quarter last year, which was hit bad by COVID-19. Healthy growth in assets, better asset quality and fall in provisions/credit costs were the key drivers even as operating expenses surged during the quarter. (image) Strong guidance While the...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers