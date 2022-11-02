English
    Auto sales: Inventory clearance leads to muted numbers, post festive season

    The road ahead of auto industry looks smooth on the back of easing chip crunch and heightened economic activities

    Nitin Agrawal
    November 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Inventory correction led to muted numbers on a sequential basis Strong growth on a YoY basis across all categories Supply-side constraints easing across segments, new sources being identified Above normal monsoon will boost rural economy; this will translate into strong demand for 2W and tractors Automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) across segments have posted marginal declines in their wholesale numbers due to a channel inventory correction after the festive season. However, numbers continued to be very strong on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers