Auto makers face challenges galore

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Auto manufactures continue to remain under pressure as is evident from November 2021 wholesale numbers. Most of the segments have reported a significant decline on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. Factors such as scarcity of semiconductor chips, delayed monsoon impacting cash flows in rural areas, and de-stocking post the festive season impacted volumes. Within the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, market leader Maruti saw a marginal month-on-month (MoM) growth of 2 percent in volume in November. M&M and Tata Motors, however, registered a...