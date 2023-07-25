Ashok Leyland: Softening of input prices boost margin; outlook positive

Ashok Leyland post a strong set of numbers in Q1FY24.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong set of numbers in Q1, YoY Operating leverage, coupled with softening of RM prices, help operating margins Business outlook promising as there continues to be momentum in demand Valuations look reasonable, accumulate for long term Sectoral tailwinds, such as strong demand, ease of semiconductor chip supply, and softening of raw material (RM) prices have helped Ashok Leyland (AL; CMP: Rs 182.5; M Cap: Rs 53,540 crore) post a strong set of numbers in Q1FY24. The outlook looks promising as demand continues to pick...