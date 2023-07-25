English
    Ashok Leyland: Softening of input prices boost margin; outlook positive

    The medium- to long-term outlook looks promising, with a pick-up in economic activities. According to the management, the M&HCV segment is expected to lead growth in the coming years.

    Nitin Agrawal
    July 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Ashok Leyland post a strong set of numbers in Q1FY24.

    Highlights: Strong set of numbers in Q1, YoY Operating leverage, coupled with softening of RM prices, help operating margins Business outlook promising as there continues to be momentum in demand Valuations look reasonable, accumulate for long term Sectoral tailwinds, such as strong demand, ease of semiconductor chip supply, and softening of raw material (RM) prices have helped Ashok Leyland (AL; CMP: Rs 182.5; M Cap: Rs 53,540 crore) post a strong set of numbers in Q1FY24. The outlook looks promising as demand continues to pick...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers