Archean Chemical: Company plans to clean balance sheet through IPO

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rs 1,462 crore IPO includes Rs 805 crore of fresh issue Largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt by volume in India Elevated leverage and checkered history of high debt, restructuring Factors to watch: Bromine pricing, capex execution, SOP volume uptake Valuation not cheap, if margin normalises to earlier trend The initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries requires a closer look as it is the leading marine chemical manufacturer in India. While the company largely deals with commodity chemicals, supply constraints have enhanced...