Archean Chemical: Company plans to clean balance sheet through IPO

Highlights Rs 1,462 crore IPO includes Rs 805 crore of fresh issue Largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt by volume in India Elevated leverage and checkered history of high debt, restructuring Factors to watch: Bromine pricing, capex execution, SOP volume uptake Valuation not cheap, if margin normalises to earlier trend The initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries requires a closer look as it is the leading marine chemical manufacturer in India. While the company largely deals with commodity chemicals, supply constraints have enhanced...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Cop27 has started. Here's why it is important
Nov 7, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI-EU standoff could hurt domestic markets, will rural FMCG demand recover soon, what US midterm election means for India, Pakistan's political crisis could pose risks for India, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear
Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult timesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers