Aarti Industries: Capex cycle likely to act as a tonic

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Aarti Industries’ (CMP: Rs 849; Market cap: Rs 30,782 crore) Q1FY23 performance was impressive, with a 45 percent jump in top line on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Even though 25 percent increase was on account of the pass-through of raw material prices, 15-20 percent increase was due to the change in volumes and product mix. The EBITDA growth was 18 percent only, primarily due to gross margin compression and a shortfall in income due to the terminated contract in the...