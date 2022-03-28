English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on Monday, 28th March, at 8 pm, with Vivek Joshi on ‘Investment Methodology’

    In the Tenth webinar on Stock Investing Online Conference, we are joined by Vivek Joshi, Founder, Freeturns. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Monday, 28th March.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

    Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

    An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

    Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

    The event features:

    Close

    Related stories

    •12 powerful speakers

    •12 amazing days of knowledge sharing

    In this tenth Investen webinar, watch Vivek Joshi, Founder, Freeturns, on ‘Investment Methodology’ session.

    Vivek Joshi is a SEBI Certified Research Analyst & a Chartered Accountant from Mumbai.

    Owing to his consistent stock performances, he has amassed more than 70,000 active investors following across globe! Vivek Joshi is known for his lucid teaching skills.

    He preaches the concept of Fundamental Analysis of stocks to generate better returns and long term growth in Indian equity markets.

    He has already taught 3500+ investors across India’s major Metropolitan cities i.e Mumbai, Bangalore Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata & Pune and is receiving highly enthusiastic feedback from the investing world.

    He has 16+ years of rich experience in the areas of Equity Research & Fundamental Analysis. Since last 9+ years he has a strong hands on experience in Financial Statement Reviews, Ratio Analysis, Direct & Indirect Taxation, Business consulting and Statutory Audits.

    This webinar includes –

    •Investing is a combination of maths, psychology, patience, common sense, business understanding, etc.
    •Combining all of these together is all about investing.

    •In this session we'll understand how our behaviour impacts the decisions & the returns we make in stock market. Dive into the Art of Investing.

    The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul and Ashok Devanampriya.

    Click here to know more about the event agenda.

    The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

    To book your seat, click here

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

    Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #investment #Investment Methodology #investment strategy #Moneycontrol Pro #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 11:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.