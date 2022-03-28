Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on Monday, 28th March, at 8 pm, with Vivek Joshi on ‘Investment Methodology’

Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

•12 powerful speakers

•12 amazing days of knowledge sharing

In this tenth Investen webinar, watch Vivek Joshi, Founder, Freeturns, on ‘Investment Methodology’ session.

Vivek Joshi is a SEBI Certified Research Analyst & a Chartered Accountant from Mumbai.

Owing to his consistent stock performances, he has amassed more than 70,000 active investors following across globe! Vivek Joshi is known for his lucid teaching skills.

He preaches the concept of Fundamental Analysis of stocks to generate better returns and long term growth in Indian equity markets.

He has already taught 3500+ investors across India’s major Metropolitan cities i.e Mumbai, Bangalore Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata & Pune and is receiving highly enthusiastic feedback from the investing world.

He has 16+ years of rich experience in the areas of Equity Research & Fundamental Analysis. Since last 9+ years he has a strong hands on experience in Financial Statement Reviews, Ratio Analysis, Direct & Indirect Taxation, Business consulting and Statutory Audits.

This webinar includes –

•Investing is a combination of maths, psychology, patience, common sense, business understanding, etc.•Combining all of these together is all about investing.

•In this session we'll understand how our behaviour impacts the decisions & the returns we make in stock market. Dive into the Art of Investing.

The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul and Ashok Devanampriya.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer.