HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Net profit expected to grow 14%, margins seen to be steady
HDFC Bank is expected to report a 14 percent growth in net profit in the October-December quarter on the back of a 22 percent increase in net interest income, and steady margins. The average of a poll of estimates of six brokerages shows that the private sector lender is expected to report a net profit of Rs 11,754 crore in the third quarter, and a net interest income (NII) of Rs 22,427 crore. Read here.