Anand Mahindra's Friday video features Laurel & Hardy dancing to 'Naatu Naatu'

Billionaire Anand Mahindra had a perfect video to describe the “Friday feeling”. A mashup of iconic comic duo Laurel & Hardy dancing to the recent Golden Globe winning song “Naatu Naatu”.

“No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past. L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling,” the 67-year-old Chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted with the video.



The 1:51 second video features the British-American duo of Englishman Stan Laurel and American Oliver Hardy dancing in one of their movies only the music was changed to “Naatu Naatu”.

SS Rajamouli’s magnus opus “RRR”, a phenomenon across the world, was competing in the best foreign language film category as well but lost to “Argentina, 1985”. MM Keeravani accepted the Golden Globe for “Naatu Naatu” to the whole country celebrating the win.

Mahindra has tweeted about the win as well and congratulated the team – the latest tweet being an addition to the praise he has been showering on the film.

