Last Updated : January 11, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
SEBI clears path for non-promoter shareholders to opt for OFS route
Back in September last year, SEBI had eased rules for OFS by non-promoter shareholders by eliminating the requirement of a minimum shareholding. Till then, non-promoter shareholders who held a 10 percent stake in the company were permitted to sell their shares via the OFS route. Read More