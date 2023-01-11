English
    Last Updated : January 11, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      SEBI clears path for non-promoter shareholders to opt for OFS route

      Back in September last year, SEBI had eased rules for OFS by non-promoter shareholders by eliminating the requirement of a minimum shareholding. Till then, non-promoter shareholders who held a 10 percent stake in the company were permitted to sell their shares via the OFS route. Read More

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Akasa Air to start operations from Mopa, North Goa
      Indo-US Trade Policy Forum to meet in Washington
      All India Presiding officers' Conference begins in Jaipur
      Tomorrow
      Last day for UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 registration
      Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi

      PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi

    • Big Story

      World Bank cuts 2023 forecasts and warns of global recession

      Global gross domestic product will probably increase 1.7 percent this year, about half the pace forecast in June, the Washington-based lender said Tuesday. That would be the third-worst performance in the last three decades or so, after the contractions of 2009 and 2020. Read More

    • Coronavirus

      All you need to know about Paxlovid, the most promising COVID-19 drug

      Drug makers Hetero Pharma and Zenara Pharmaceuticals have announced that they have received regulatory approvals for their versions of Paxlovid, after proving the safety and efficacy of the drug through bioequivalence studies. Sources say the drugs will be launched in India by the end of this month. Read More

    • Auto

      Models unleashed by OEMs during last Expo relevant even now

      Auto Expo 2020, which witnessed a turnout of 600,000+ visitors, saw the participation of many global automakers, such as Great Wall Motors (including namesake and Haval brands), Haima Automobile (in association with Bird Group), Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motor, Renault, Škoda Auto, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, etc. Some of them, however, have opted out this time around due to their own reasons. Read More

    • Tech Tattle

      Meta rolls out new ad variance system to create "equitable distribution" of ads

      In a blog post announcing the system, Meta said that they had launched the new system for housing ads in the United States. Over the coming year, this will grow to include US employment and credit ads. Read More

    • Tailpiece

      Prince Harry told Meghan not to take pics in front of Taj Mahal because of Diana's photo

      According to the memoir, which went on sale on Tuesday, Diana, visited the Taj Mahal in 1992 and got herself clicked sitting alone in front of the monument the Daily Mail reported. The photo later became famous as many thought it represented Diana as a lonely figure and reflected her relationship with her husband, then Prince Charles. The couple got formally divorced in 1996. Read More

