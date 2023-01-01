Your Money

What happens if your mutual fund SIP gets cancelled?

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have emerged as a popular means to invest in mutual funds, especially equity funds. Many investors see their investment plans suffer when some of their SIP mandates do not go through due to insufficient funds in the bank account. The SIP mandate can get cancelled if the SIP bounces for three consecutive months. In a recent addendum issued by PGIM India Mutual Fund, the fund house made it clear that four consecutive failures of SIP due to a lack of funds in the bank account of the investor will lead to SIP cancellation. Know about SIP debit failures here.