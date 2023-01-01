Last Updated : January 01, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST
Market Buzz
More than 250 smallcaps gain 10-41% in the week as market bounces back
Indian equity benchmarks bounced back sharply on December 30 to snap 3-week losing streak and gained over 1 percent, as relaxation of Covid restrictions by China boosted investors’ confidence in absence of any major global events. However, for the month of December both Sensex and Nifty lost 3.5 percent each. The BSE Small-cap index added 6 percent with 267 stocks giving double digit return. Read more here.