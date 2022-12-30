Pune man ordered food worth over Rs 28 lakh on Zomato in 2022

Among other customers, one splurged on pizzas, another on cakes. (Representational image)

Spent big on ordering in this year? Certainly not as much as these Zomato customers.

Zomato's year-end report has revealed some lavish spending by customers, including one who ordered pizzas worth over Rs 25,000 in a single order.

But the "let that sink in moment" in the report was a Pune resident spending over Rs 28 lakh on Zomato this year.

"This is just Rs 36,42,17,44,48,38 less than the cost of Twitter," Zomato posted on Instagram.

Zomato identified the customer as Tejas from Pune.

Another big spender was a man named Ankur from Delhi, who placed 3,300 orders on Zomato this year.

A third customer, Rahul, ordered 1,098 cakes through the app.

While these people spent big, another customer saved big. The man, named Ravivar, bagged discounts worth Rs 6.96 lakh in 2022, Zomato said.

Another customer, Yash from Surat, got a shout-out for sending a "thank you" message on Zomato chat support every time he received his order.

And who was overall the GOAT on Zomato? Unsurprisingly, Biryani.

Zomato said it delivered 186 biryanis every minute in 2022.

Zomato's competitor Swiggy had revealed its 2022 trends mid-December

Two of Swiggy's standout customers were from Bengaluru -- one who ordered groceries worth Rs 16.6 lakh on Instamart and the other who placed a single food order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali.

Users turned to Swiggy's grocery delivery service to order everything from tea to vegetables. Many also hoped to find petrol, underwear and sofas on the site.

On Swiggy, Biryani ruled too. It was the platform's most-ordered dish on for the seventh straight year. Masala dosa was the second favourite.