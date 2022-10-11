English
    Last Updated : October 11, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms a bullish candle, 17,000 is the level to watch

      The Nifty index opened more than 200 points down at 17,094 and slipped to 17,065. As the day progressed, it recouped losses to climb to 17,280 and ended the day at 17,241. All sectoral indices, barring information technology, ended in the red. The index defended the psychologically vital 17,000 mark as well as 17,150-17,200 by showing more than 200 points recovery from the day's low and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts. Hence, 17,000 will be a crucial level in the coming days. A break of it can pull the index down to 16,800, while 17,500 will be the key hurdle on the upside, experts said. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Amitabh Bachchan's 80th Birthday
      SC to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging transfer of bail to another court
      SC to hear appeal against Anil Deshmukh’s bail
      NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration to begin
      Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case
      PM Modi to inaugurate UN World Geospatial Information Congress
      BYD Atto 3 EV launch
      Tomorrow
      Microsoft Surface event

      SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt

      Close

    • Big Story

      TCS hits out at moonlighting after Infosys and Wipro, says against core values and culture

      IT professionals taking up a second job, thought to be made possible due to work from home, has polarised opinion, with most companies saying it was unacceptable. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on October 10 that moonlighting was an ethical issue and was against the company’s core values as well as culture but, so far, no action has been taken against employees working a side job. Read here.

    • Your Money

      How SIPs in MC30 equity schemes have outperformed

      How are the returns from equity funds that belong to MC30, Moneycontrol’s curated portfolio of 30 investment-worthy mutual fund (MF) schemes. We looked at their rolling five-year SIP returns, going over the last 10 years. The study reveals that investments in MC30 equity-oriented schemes have largely delivered better returns than the category and the benchmark returns over five-year periods.  Read here.

    • Realty News

      40 realty firms, consultancies attend meeting for monetising 60 acres in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

      As many as 40 real estate firms and consultancies attended a meeting on October 10, organised by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the ministry of housing and urban affairs, to explore options to monetise 60 acres of land in Sarojini Nagar area in the heart of the national capital to raise funds for the redevelopment of seven residential colonies, sources told Moneycontrol. Read here for more.

    • Tech Tattle

      Why are software updates needed to access 5G services in India?

      The rollout of 5G has begun in the country, but many users are still waiting on software updates from manufacturers that will allow their devices to connect to the network. Here's why these software updates are needed.

    • Tail Piece

      Amusement park rides are triggering Apple’s crash detection feature: Report

      Apple's crash detection feature is designed to help users in case of accidents but it turns out the devices are reading roller coaster rides also as mishaps. More details here.

