TCS hits out at moonlighting after Infosys and Wipro, says against core values and culture

IT professionals taking up a second job, thought to be made possible due to work from home, has polarised opinion, with most companies saying it was unacceptable. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on October 10 that moonlighting was an ethical issue and was against the company's core values as well as culture but, so far, no action has been taken against employees working a side job.