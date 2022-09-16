Last Updated : September 16, 2022 / 06:01 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say ready to go past 18,000
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Big Story
Vedanta says semiconductors business to be undertaken by its holding company
Your Money
The implications of co-owning a house or property for legal heirs
Many people buy houses with their spouses, live-in partners, parents or children. However, there are two types of co-ownership and the difference lies in how your share in a property gets passed on after your demise. For details, click here to read.
Crypto News
The final countdown to Ethereum Merge: All you need to know
Ethereum Merge, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, after six years in the making, will switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one, which is projected to be significantly more energy and cost-efficient. We take a look at what this really means, and what the pros and cons the crypto investors might want to think over.
Tech Tattle
Oppo F21s Pro Series with segment-first Microlens Camera launched in India
Oppo has officially launched new smartphones - Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G - its F21 line-up in India. The new F21s Pro Series will be the first in the segment to feature a microlens camera. Here is all you need to know about the price, camera features and specifications of the phones.
Tail Piece
Steve Jobs wrote an email to himself in his last days. What it said
Steve Jobs’ philosophical state of mind in his last days was captured in an email he wrote to himself. The email was released by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, after the Apple co-founder died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011. Read on this here.
