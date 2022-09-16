English
    Last Updated : September 16, 2022 / 06:01 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say ready to go past 18,000

       

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Close

    • Big Story

      Vedanta says semiconductors business to be undertaken by its holding company

    • Your Money

      The implications of co-owning a house or property for legal heirs

      Many people buy houses with their spouses, live-in partners, parents or children. However, there are two types of co-ownership and the difference lies in how your share in a property gets passed on after your demise. For details, click here to read.

    • Crypto News

      The final countdown to Ethereum Merge: All you need to know

      Ethereum Merge, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, after six years in the making, will switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one, which is projected to be significantly more energy and cost-efficient. We take a look at what this really means, and what the pros and cons the crypto investors might want to think over.

    • Tech Tattle

      Oppo F21s Pro Series with segment-first Microlens Camera launched in India

      Oppo has officially launched new smartphones - Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G - its F21 line-up in India. The new F21s Pro Series will be the first in the segment to feature a microlens camera. Here is all you need to know about the price, camera features and specifications of the phones.

    • Tail Piece

      Steve Jobs wrote an email to himself in his last days. What it said

      Steve Jobs’ philosophical state of mind in his last days was captured in an email he wrote to himself. The email was released by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, after the Apple co-founder died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011. Read on this here.

    tags #Ethereum Merge #legal heir #market buzz #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Oppo F21s Pro #semiconductor business #Steve Jobs #stock market #Vedanta

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

