Crypto News

The final countdown to Ethereum Merge: All you need to know

Ethereum Merge, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, after six years in the making, will switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one, which is projected to be significantly more energy and cost-efficient. We take a look at what this really means, and what the pros and cons the crypto investors might want to think over.