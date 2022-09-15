Oppo F21s Pro Series with segment-first Microlens Camera launched in India: All you need to know

Oppo has officially launched new smartphones in its F21 line-up in India. The Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G are the latest additions to the F21 series in the country. According to Oppo, the new F21s Pro Series will be the first in the segment to feature a microlens camera with 15x and 30x magnification capabilities.

Oppo F21s Pro Series Price in India

The Oppo F21s Pro price in India is set at Rs 22,999, while the Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in India will set you back Rs 25,999. Both devices are available in a sole 8GB/128GB memory option. The Oppo F21s Pro Series will be available for pre-order in India starting September 19. Both phones will come in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colours.

Oppo is offering 10 percent cashback on purchase of the F21s Pro Series through ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards. There’s also a No-cost EMI payment option with a tenure of up to six months and other EMI options, including zero down payment.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. The Oppo F21s Pro 5G runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

The handset sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a SCHOTT Xensation Up glass cover. The panel boasts a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The Oppo F21s Pro 5G houses a 16 MP selfie camera in its hole-punch camera cut-out on the front.

On the back, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G opts for a triple-camera setup. The 64 MP primary sensor is paired with a 2 MP Monochrome lens and a 2 MP Macro unit. Additionally, the dual Orbit Lights around the rear cameras can be used to check incoming calls, messages, and notifications.

Oppo F21s Pro Specifications

The Oppo F21s Pro shares much of its specifications with its 5G counterpart with a few differences. For one, the F21s Pro opts for a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The display remains the same, but the refresh rate is bumped up to 90Hz. On the back, the macro camera has an f/3.3 aperture as opposed to f/2.4 on the F21s Pro 5G and the dual Orbit Lights are replaced by a single Orbit Light. Lastly, the Oppo F21s Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.