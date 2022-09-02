Market Buzz

Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 17,400 vital for index to gain strength

The Nifty started September on a negative note as it reversed the previous day's gains to close 1.2 percent lower at 17,543 on weak global cues and interest rate hike worries. As the index recovered from the day's low, it formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. The gap-up range of the previous day (around 17,400) is expected to act as a crucial support and needs to be protected on a closing basis for the index to gain strength, experts said. Read more here.