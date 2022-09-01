Anand Mahindra’s word of the day? Something we all feel mid-week at work

Anand Mahindra

Ever felt too sleepy to work? Too distracted because your mind is a million miles away? Too confused to focus on the task at hand? Most of us, at some point or other, have felt this way. Turns out, there is a catch-all phrase that sums up all these sentiments, and it was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra this morning on Twitter.

The chairman of Mahindra Group shared a pic of the word and its meaning: “Spuddle: A useful verb from the 17th century that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven’t quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy while achieving absolutely nothing.”



This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a ‘spuddle’ moment at work.. pic.twitter.com/e8qNmFcaNN

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 1, 2022

“This happens with every underpaid employee,” wrote one person in the comments section. “It’s me. Thanks for reminding,” another joked.

An active Twitter user with over 9.7 million followers, Mahindra, 67, regularly shared pictures, videos and posts that catch his eye. In fact, this is not the first time he has delivered a vocabulary lesson.

A few years ago, when one Twitter user as the industrialist for an SUV as a birthday gift, he responded with a “word lesson for the day.”



“Word lesson of the day: Chutzpah,” he wrote, explaining that it meant “extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly).”