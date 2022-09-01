English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Anand Mahindra’s word of the day? Something we all feel mid-week at work

    This word prevalent in the 17th century deserves a revival more than ever today, according to Anand Mahindra.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
    Anand Mahindra

    Anand Mahindra


    Ever felt too sleepy to work? Too distracted because your mind is a million miles away? Too confused to focus on the task at hand? Most of us, at some point or other, have felt this way. Turns out, there is a catch-all phrase that sums up all these sentiments, and it was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra this morning on Twitter.

    The chairman of Mahindra Group shared a pic of the word and its meaning: “Spuddle: A useful verb from the 17th century that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven’t quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy while achieving absolutely nothing.”

    This word prevalent in the 17th century deserves a revival more than ever today, according to Anand Mahindra. “This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times!” he wrote, adding, “Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a ‘spuddle’ moment at work..”


    The tweet has collected hundreds of ‘likes’ and comments.

    “This happens with every underpaid employee,” wrote one person in the comments section. “It’s me. Thanks for reminding,” another joked.

    Close

    Related stories

    An active Twitter user with over 9.7 million followers, Mahindra, 67, regularly shared pictures, videos and posts that catch his eye. In fact, this is not the first time he has delivered a vocabulary lesson.

    A few years ago, when one Twitter user as the industrialist for an SUV as a birthday gift, he responded with a “word lesson for the day.”

    “Word lesson of the day: Chutzpah,” he wrote, explaining that it meant “extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly).”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.