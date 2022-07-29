Market Buzz

Foreign funds flow turns positive in July after 10 months. Have outflows bottomed out?

FIIs pulled out over $29 billion in the last 10 months of sustained selling of Indian equities. But, the tide turned in July, with the foreign investors turning net buyers. Are FII outflows bottoming out? When read along with other signals on FII sentiment towards emerging markets, it could indicate that, according to a BofA report. Read here.