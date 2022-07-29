English
    Last Updated : July 29, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Foreign funds flow turns positive in July after 10 months. Have outflows bottomed out?

      FIIs pulled out over $29 billion in the last 10 months of sustained selling of Indian equities. But, the tide turned in July, with the foreign investors turning net buyers. Are FII outflows bottoming out? When read along with other signals on FII sentiment towards emerging markets, it could indicate that, according to a BofA report. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      India's Fiscal Deficit
      Japan unemployment, CPI, retail sales (Month-end data)
      Eurozone CPI and GDP
      Indian companies' Earnings: Ashok Leyland, Cipla, GMR Infra, Godrej Agro, HDFC, IOC
      Overseas companies' Earnings: Exxon Mobil Q2, Chevron Q2, AstraZeneca H1, Proctor & Gamble Q4
      PM Modi to attend 42nd Convocation of Anna University
      PM Modi to open international bullion exchange at GIFT City, Gandhinagar
      Aarey forest: SC agrees to hear plea against tree felling
      Moose Wala killing: Police remand of 3 accused ends
      Asteroid 2016 CZ31 239 metres high to make a close approach to Earth
      Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch
      Tomorrow
      IIT Gandhinagar's 11th Convocation
      PM Modi to interact with Visakhapatnam power beneficiaries
      Biography of Prof U R Rao to be released

      World Day Against Trafficking

      Close

    • Big Story

      US economy shrinks 0.9% last quarter, its 2nd straight drop

      The US economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9 percent annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6 percent annual drop from January through March. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Here are the top auto stocks loaded into mutual fund tanks recently

      The auto sector category has raced to the top of the mutual fund return charts over the last 12 months. We look at the top picks added by schemes in the category recently. Read.

    • Cypto talk

      Crypto exchanges see a surge in women investors

      Traditionally, women have invested in gold and silver. But younger women are shifting towards digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, or digital gold and silver as they see these assets outperforming traditional investment options. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Redmi 10A Sport launched in India with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

      The Redmi 10A Sport, which was launched in India on July 28, is a budget smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, an IPS display, a large battery, and the latest Android 12 software. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.

    • Tail Piece

      Student battling cancer scores 97.75% in Class 12 exams

      Even cancer could did not deter a Lucknow student from scoring excellent marks in Class 12 exams. The student, Pramita Tiwari, passed the CISCE exams with a score of 97.75 percent. Pramita studied while in hospital for chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant. Read more here.

    Simply Save | ITR filing - Know all the tax benefits linked to home loans and HRA

