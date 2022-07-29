Last Updated : July 29, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Foreign funds flow turns positive in July after 10 months. Have outflows bottomed out?
FIIs pulled out over $29 billion in the last 10 months of sustained selling of Indian equities. But, the tide turned in July, with the foreign investors turning net buyers. Are FII outflows bottoming out? When read along with other signals on FII sentiment towards emerging markets, it could indicate that, according to a BofA report. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
World Day Against Trafficking
Big Story
US economy shrinks 0.9% last quarter, its 2nd straight drop
The US economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9 percent annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6 percent annual drop from January through March. Read more here.
Your Money
Here are the top auto stocks loaded into mutual fund tanks recently
The auto sector category has raced to the top of the mutual fund return charts over the last 12 months. We look at the top picks added by schemes in the category recently. Read.
Cypto talk
Crypto exchanges see a surge in women investors
Traditionally, women have invested in gold and silver. But younger women are shifting towards digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, or digital gold and silver as they see these assets outperforming traditional investment options. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Redmi 10A Sport launched in India with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery
The Redmi 10A Sport, which was launched in India on July 28, is a budget smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, an IPS display, a large battery, and the latest Android 12 software. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.
Tail Piece
Student battling cancer scores 97.75% in Class 12 exams
Even cancer could did not deter a Lucknow student from scoring excellent marks in Class 12 exams. The student, Pramita Tiwari, passed the CISCE exams with a score of 97.75 percent. Pramita studied while in hospital for chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant. Read more here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.