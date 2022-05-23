Last Updated : May 23, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Markets may face volatility amid derivatives expiry; global trends & FII trading key: Experts
Global factors and trading activity of foreign institutional investors are expected to guide domestic market sentiments this week, while equity benchmarks may face volatility amid monthly derivatives expiry, analysts said. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus to be launched
Big Story
India@Davos: More investments, less conflicts, pandemic-ready infra on leaders' minds
With nearly 100 CEOs and over a ten government leaders in Davos for an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the Indian contingent at this Swiss ski resort town is brimming with confidence when it comes to share their story of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and attracting more investments. You can read the full story here..
Monkeypox Scare
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, Israel reports first case: 5 latest developments
Viral disease monkeypox is quickly spreading around the world - creating concern as countries are still combating coronavirus. Read here.
Mutual Funds News
Mutual funds collect Rs 1.08 lakh cr via 176 NFOs in FY22 on retail investors' interest
Riding on intense retail investors' interest and a sharp rally in equity markets, asset management companies (AMCs) launched 176 new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2021-22, garnering a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Read all about it here.
Tech Tattle
From Redmi Note 11 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000
The sub-20K smartphone space is one of the most competitive segments in India. Competition in this space comes from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, and more. Read more here.
Tailpiece
The funniest responses to Elon Musk Tesla’s job ad on Twitter
Elon Musk tweeted on May 21 that Tesla was looking to build a litigation department to initiate and execute lawsuits. Twitter users pitched themselves for the job in the most hilarious manner. More on this here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.