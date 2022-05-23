English
    Last Updated : May 23, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Markets may face volatility amid derivatives expiry; global trends & FII trading key: Experts

      Global factors and trading activity of foreign institutional investors are expected to guide domestic market sentiments this week, while equity benchmarks may face volatility amid monthly derivatives expiry, analysts said. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Indian representation at WEF 2022, Davos: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP CM; Salil S Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs; Thierry Delaporte, CEO & MD, Wipro; Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment & Climate Change, Maharashtra; Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF); Chander Prakash Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra; K T Rama Rao, Minister of Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Telangana; Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog; Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres and Ashraf Patel, Co-Founder, Pravah and ComMutiny
      Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case
      UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will embark on a visit to China
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi to attend Quad meet in Tokyo; to hold talks with Joe Biden
      Economic crisis: Talks between Sri Lanka, IMF to conclude
      Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs to begin
      Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launch scheduled

      Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus to be launched

      Close

    • Big Story

      India@Davos: More investments, less conflicts, pandemic-ready infra on leaders' minds

      With nearly 100 CEOs and over a ten government leaders in Davos for an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the Indian contingent at this Swiss ski resort town is brimming with confidence when it comes to share their story of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and attracting more investments. You can read the full story here..

    • Monkeypox Scare

      Monkeypox spreads in Europe, Israel reports first case: 5 latest developments

      Viral disease monkeypox is quickly spreading around the world - creating concern as countries are still combating coronavirus. Read here.

    • Mutual Funds News

      Mutual funds collect Rs 1.08 lakh cr via 176 NFOs in FY22 on retail investors' interest

      Riding on intense retail investors' interest and a sharp rally in equity markets, asset management companies (AMCs) launched 176 new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2021-22, garnering a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Read all about it here.

    • Tech Tattle

      From Redmi Note 11 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

      The sub-20K smartphone space is one of the most competitive segments in India. Competition in this space comes from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, and more. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      The funniest responses to Elon Musk Tesla’s job ad on Twitter

      Elon Musk tweeted on May 21 that Tesla was looking to build a litigation department to initiate and execute lawsuits. Twitter users pitched themselves for the job in the most hilarious manner. More on this here.

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

